Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $17.74 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,472 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $109.49 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.92%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.