Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $280.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.