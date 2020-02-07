Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 7,390 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $127.14 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $96.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average is $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $310.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

