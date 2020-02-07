Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1,950.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,898 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.05. The company had a trading volume of 44,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

