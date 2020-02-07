BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 3,915 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.