BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at $51,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Stericycle by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Stericycle by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $65.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

