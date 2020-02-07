BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 2,344 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,331,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,642,000 after acquiring an additional 177,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $129.41 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.11.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

