BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.08% of Badger Meter worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 40,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 210,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5,095.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 215,597 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

BMI opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $66.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

