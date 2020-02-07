BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 51,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 22,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 73,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,011,968.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,968.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

