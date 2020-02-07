BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 72.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 185,705 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Masco by 40.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 53,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,374.34. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,872,415. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

