BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $186.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.38. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.90.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

