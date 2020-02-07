BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Graco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 49,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Graco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 66,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $20,968,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,049 shares of company stock worth $17,158,571. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $56.02.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

