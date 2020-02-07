BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,696,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after acquiring an additional 136,717 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,694,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,126,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.44 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

