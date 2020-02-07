BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $109.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average of $118.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 75.92%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

