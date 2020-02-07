BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 418.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 49.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $175.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.19. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $136.45 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

