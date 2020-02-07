BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $65,812.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,131. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

