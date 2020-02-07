BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after buying an additional 1,106,998 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,130,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,653,000 after buying an additional 227,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,186,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,940,000 after buying an additional 354,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

Shares of ATVI opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $61.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.