BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.29 and a twelve month high of $210.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.78 and its 200 day moving average is $197.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

