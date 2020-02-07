BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 511,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

NYSE:DRI opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

