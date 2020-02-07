BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 83,884 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 43.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

