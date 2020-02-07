BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $11.38 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $166,000. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Pfizer by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,326,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,669,000 after buying an additional 46,762 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.6% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 105,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

