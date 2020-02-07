BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 2,060 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1,063.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 380,815 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $18,800,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $18,614,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,194,000 after buying an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 105,089 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $125,240.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $270,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,679.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QTS opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $59.01.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

