BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 27,246 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 538.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,246 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM opened at $45.98 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.