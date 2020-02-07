BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 2,882 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 198,068 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.