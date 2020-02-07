BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 237.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

