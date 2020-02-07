BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 10,135 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Cummins by 34.2% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $165.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.24.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

