BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,137 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after buying an additional 199,394 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,398,000 after acquiring an additional 112,293 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,995,000 after acquiring an additional 106,191 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 144,095.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 87,898 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. Insiders sold a total of 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,676 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.64 and its 200 day moving average is $158.03. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $139.83 and a one year high of $169.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

