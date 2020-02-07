BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,275 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of RLI by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of RLI by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. RLI Corp has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

