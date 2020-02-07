BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 18,913 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,913 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 51,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

