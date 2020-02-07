BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 360 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,240,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after acquiring an additional 338,794 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 171,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,362,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $376.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.31 and a 200 day moving average of $359.75. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $328.72 and a 52-week high of $383.41.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

