BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,517.30.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,475.97 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The company has a market cap of $1,014.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,414.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,285.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

