BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $295.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $300.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.13. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.73.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

