BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 56.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 24.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 30,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $183.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Bank of America cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.05.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

