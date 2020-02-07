BCE (NYSE:BCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. BCE updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.63-2.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 630,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,617. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

