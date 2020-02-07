Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105,986.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0917 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market capitalization of $105,986.00 and $390.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00026264 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00260516 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00037296 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000644 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 59.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,289,941 coins and its circulating supply is 1,155,974 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

