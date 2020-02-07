Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BECN has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,031. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

