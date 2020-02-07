Beam (BEAM) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Beam has a market cap of $44.94 million and $40.91 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00008373 BTC on exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.03006720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00219376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129446 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 54,956,360 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

