BeatzCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $307.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000213 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,368,463,284 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

