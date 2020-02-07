Beaxy (BXY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,179.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $10,179.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beaxy has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.59 or 0.05915174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 130.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024311 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00128967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,120,516 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

