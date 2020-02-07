Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Cut to $271.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $271.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.

BDX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $250.42. The stock had a trading volume of 38,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.81.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 165,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 104,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

