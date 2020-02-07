Benchmark Increases Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $32.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $24.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $839.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.38. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $67,260.00. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,784,981. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.