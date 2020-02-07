Benchmark Increases Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Price Target to $50.00

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. 3,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,691. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 667,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,275.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $3,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,763.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,439.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

