Berenberg Bank Downgrades Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) to Hold

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSCT. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

FSCT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $33.22. 38,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $230,185.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 679,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,860,884.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,401 shares of company stock worth $8,283,322 in the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

