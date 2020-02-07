Bezop Market Capitalization Achieves $188,379.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $188,379.00 and $1,181.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezop has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bezop token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Exrates, CoinBene and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.03 or 0.03020994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00217689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00127088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop launched on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, Exrates, Livecoin, LATOKEN and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

