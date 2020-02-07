bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $343.21 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.52 or 0.03014737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00215036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 34,362,500 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

