BitCoen Achieves Market Cap of $50,511.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a market cap of $50,511.00 and $384.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.04 or 0.02625781 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,313.65 or 0.95513366 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

