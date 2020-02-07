Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.47 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $7.96 billion and approximately $4.47 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $435.93 or 0.04470611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and MBAex. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,742.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00720004 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000443 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,266,138 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: bitFlyer, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im, Poloniex, Koinim, Coinsquare, CryptoBridge, Indodax, Coinone, Coinrail, Trade By Trade, Koinex, Zebpay, MBAex, WEX, Cryptohub, Gate.io, Kraken, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, CoinFalcon, xBTCe, ABCC, Coinbe, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, Iquant, FCoin, cfinex, ZB.COM, OKEx, Binance, Cobinhood, Korbit, Braziliex, Independent Reserve, Bitsane, Bittylicious, EXX, Zaif, BTC Markets, Mercado Bitcoin, COSS, BX Thailand, Bitbns, CoinTiger, CPDAX, SouthXchange, IDCM, OKCoin International, Liqui, BTCC, B2BX, C2CX, Koineks, CoinEx, BitMarket, Exmo, Coinbase Pro, UEX, Fatbtc, RightBTC, Bitinka, Huobi, YoBit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, HBUS, Bitbank, BiteBTC, Bittrex, WazirX, ACX, Tidex, Livecoin, CEX.IO, GOPAX, Gatecoin, Coinfloor, Buda, Bitso, Coinsuper, Graviex, Instant Bitex, Bisq, Cryptomate, Ovis, Exrates, Bit-Z, Kuna, HitBTC, Coinhub, Altcoin Trader, BitBay, BitForex, Liquid, BTC Trade UA, QuadrigaCX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bibox, Negocie Coins, Coinnest, QBTC, CoinEgg, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, OTCBTC, DSX, DragonEX, BigONE, Bit2C, Allcoin, Upbit, Sistemkoin, ChaoEX, Coinroom and Bitstamp. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

