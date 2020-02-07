Bitcoin Interest Trading Down 50.9% Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Bitfinex. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $244,675.00 and $778.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00686069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00113711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00108558 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002661 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002394 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

