Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Tops $5.86 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $321.03 or 0.03300420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Coinsuper, Binance and Bitkub. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $5.86 billion and $2.51 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00220858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00128775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,264,127 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, YoBit, Bittrex, Coinsuper, CoinZest, Gate.io, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Korbit, CoinEx, Koinex, IDAX, Upbit, Bibox, MBAex, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinbit, Indodax, BigONE, Bitfinex, FCoin, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, Kraken, WazirX, BX Thailand, Huobi, Hotbit, Bitbns, Bitrue, OTCBTC, Bitkub, SouthXchange, Cobinhood, Poloniex, OKEx, Altcoin Trader and Coinsquare. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

