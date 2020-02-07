BitTube 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,355.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $3,355.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00798902 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003961 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 235,297,006 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

